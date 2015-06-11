Delaware State Police Investigating After Video Shows Governor's - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State Police Investigating After Video Shows Governor's SUV in Bike Lane

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating after a video posted online showed a member of the governor's security detail with the governor's SUV stopped in a Washington bike lane.

A police spokesman said in a statement Wednesday that the agency will conduct an internal investigation to determine if there was any policy violation.

Kelly M. Bachman is a spokeswoman for Gov. Jack Markell. In a statement Wednesday night, she said Markell knows keeping bike lanes clear is critical to everyone's safety. Bachman said the trooper idled his vehicle in the bike lane while waiting for Markell to leave an event in northwest Washington on Tuesday. She said officers "must sometimes block lanes of traffic to do their job effectively," but police will look at how the trooper handled the situation.

The video shot from a cyclist's perspective in the bike lane was posted Tuesday. It shows the trooper pointing to his waist where his gun and badge are visible as he approaches, saying, "Don't play with me, OK?" He then tells the cyclist to move on.

