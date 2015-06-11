Delaware's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Sets Opening Date

, Del.-Delaware's first and only medical marijuana dispensary now has an official opening date. According to its facebook page, the First State Compassion Center will open its doors on Friday June 26th at 10:30 a.m.There will be patient orientations on June 18th and 19th. All patients must have a valid medical marijuana card to enter the center.



The center is located in Wilmington but will serve all three Delaware counties. Medical marijunana legislation was passed in Delaware back in 2012, but due to legal concerns it has taken until now for the First State Compassion Center to open.



