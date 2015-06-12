Magnolia Woman Dies from Crash Injuries

VIOLA, Del.- Delaware State Police said a Magnolia woman has died from injuries she sustained during a crash that happened Sunday.

Troopers said the crash happened on Firetower Road Sunday at 4:19 p.m. According to state police, 48-year-old Deborah M. Baker was driving a 2015 Honda Forza southbound on Firetower Road approaching West Evens Road.

State police said while Baker was trying to turn left onto West Evens Road, she lost control of the scooter and slid into a ditch on the side of the road.

Troopers said Baker was wearing a helmet and was transported by Delaware State Police Aviation to Christiana Medical Center. State police said she was admitted with undetermined injuries and died Wednesday.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation of the crash.