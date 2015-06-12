Magnolia Woman Dies from Crash Injuries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Magnolia Woman Dies from Crash Injuries

Posted:

VIOLA, Del.- Delaware State Police said a Magnolia woman has died from injuries she sustained during a crash that happened Sunday.

Troopers said the crash happened on Firetower Road Sunday at 4:19 p.m. According to state police, 48-year-old Deborah M. Baker was driving a 2015 Honda Forza southbound on Firetower Road approaching West Evens Road.

State police said while Baker was trying to turn left onto West Evens Road, she lost control of the scooter and slid into a ditch on the side of the road.

Troopers said Baker was wearing a helmet and was transported by Delaware State Police Aviation to Christiana Medical Center. State police said she was admitted with undetermined injuries and died Wednesday.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation of the crash.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices