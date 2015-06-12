Ground Broken for New Wilmington Hotel

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Officials have broken ground for a new hotel in downtown Wilmington, a hotel that will redevelop an office building that is currently vacant.

Mayor Dennis P. Williams and others helped break ground Thursday for the new Residence Inn Marriott located at 1300 North Market Street. The city says the new hotel will convert the building into a 96-room hotel.

The construction and conversion project is expected to cost $10 million and create 20 full-time and 15 part-time positions as well as construction jobs. Radio station WDEL-FM reports the hotel is expected to be completed by summer 2016.