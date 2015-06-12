Rehoboth Man Charged with Assaulting K-9 Posted: Friday, June 12, 2015 6:20 AM EDT Updated: Friday, June 12, 2015 6:24 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police say a Rehoboth man faces charges after assaulting a K-9.



Police just released information on the May 31st attack. Police say they attempted to stop 30-year-old Kevin Hardy after numerous traffic violations in the area of NW Front Street and Maple Avenue. Authorities say Hardy refused to stop, sped away, before crashing into a pedestrian foot bridge on Truitt Avenue.



Two passengers got out of the vehicle and surrendered to police. Police say Hardy ran away. When police caught up with him, authorities say he started punching the K-9.



Hardy was tasered and taken into custody.



Hardy faces multiple charges including: DUI, assault of a K-9, and drug and traffic charges.