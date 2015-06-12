Two Men Face Drug Charges After Passed Out in Vehicle Posted: Friday, June 12, 2015 6:51 AM EDT Updated: Friday, June 12, 2015 6:51 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Anthony Fowler & Jordan West

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police say two men were arrested on drug charges after officers found them passed out inside of a vehicle.



Police just released information on the May 30th arrest of 21-year-old Jordan West, of Lincoln, and 24-year-old Anthony Fowler, of Milford.



Officers say they responded to a report of two men passed out inside of a moving vehicle in a business parking lot in the 600-block of North DuPont Highway. West had started to put the car into drive, trying to move it forward. The vehicle came to a stop before police arrived.



Police say they found 7 bags of heroin and prescription pills.



Jordan faces DUI charges and both men face drug charges.

