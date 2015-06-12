One Person Killed in Sudlersville House Fire Posted: Friday, June 12, 2015 7:15 AM EDT Updated: Friday, June 12, 2015 2:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SUDLERSVILLE, Md.- Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Sudlersville have confirmed that a 73-year-old woman was killed.



Fire officials say another person, a 52 year-old female, was transported to Chester River Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries.



According to a senior deputy with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started just before 2 a.m. Friday at a home located at 1112 Duhamel Corner Road. We're told it took firefighters more than 2.5 hours to put out the blaze with about 40 firefighters from multiple companies responding to the scene.



The identities of those involved in the fire have not been released.



We're told three dogs also died.



There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Crews are still on the scene investigating.



Fire officials say the blaze caused about $250,000 in damages. They also say it is unknown if smoke alarms were operating at the time of the fire.