One Person Killed in Sudlersville House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Person Killed in Sudlersville House Fire

Posted: Updated:
 SUDLERSVILLE, Md.- Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Sudlersville have confirmed that a 73-year-old woman was killed.

Fire officials say another person, a 52 year-old female, was transported to Chester River Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries. 

According to a senior deputy with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started just before 2 a.m. Friday at a home located at 1112 Duhamel Corner Road. We're told it took firefighters more than 2.5 hours to put out the blaze with about 40 firefighters from multiple companies responding to the scene.

The identities of those involved in the fire have not been released.

We're told three dogs also died.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Crews are still on the scene investigating.

Fire officials say the blaze caused about $250,000 in damages. They also say it is unknown if smoke alarms were operating at the time of the fire.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices