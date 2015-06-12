Firefighters Battle Blaze in Ocean City Thursday Night

Md.- Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a residence in Ocean City on Thursday night.Ocean City's Communication Manager Jessica Waters says around 9:59 p.m. staff members from the Lazy Lizard Bar contacted Ocean City Dispatch and advised them that they believed a fire was burning somewhere in the area of 1st St. and St. Louis Avenue.

The Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched, arrived on scene quickly, and located the fire burning in a small efficiency-cottage in the rear yard of 15 St. Louis Avenue, according to Waters.



Waters adds the early notification of the fire department led to the fire quickly being extinguished by arriving engine crews, with damage limited to the cottage, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire.



Neighboring units were temporarily evacuated for safety.



No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office. Anyone with information about the fire, prior to the arrival of fire and police units, is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 410-289-8780.