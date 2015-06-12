Firefighters Battle Blaze in Ocean City Thursday Night - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Ocean City Thursday Night

Posted: Updated:
 OCEAN CITY, Md.- Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a residence in Ocean City on Thursday night.

Ocean City's Communication Manager Jessica Waters says around 9:59 p.m. staff members from the Lazy Lizard Bar contacted Ocean City Dispatch and advised them that they believed a fire was burning somewhere in the area of 1st St. and St. Louis Avenue.

The Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched, arrived on scene quickly, and located the fire burning in a small efficiency-cottage in the rear yard of 15 St. Louis Avenue, according to Waters. 

Waters adds the early notification of the fire department led to the fire quickly being extinguished by arriving engine crews, with damage limited to the cottage, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire.  

Neighboring units were temporarily evacuated for safety.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office.  Anyone with information about the fire, prior to the arrival of fire and police units, is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 410-289-8780.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices