Metro Richmond Zoo Announces Birth of Baby Orangutan, RJ - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Metro Richmond Zoo Announces Birth of Baby Orangutan, RJ

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced a new addition to the zoo, a baby orangutan.

Multiple news outlets report the zoo announced Monday that RJ, a male orangutan, was born earlier this year to parents, Tasha and Rory. Officials say he weighed a healthy four pounds at birth and was named after his father.

Metro Richmond Zoo says RJ and his mother Tasha spent most of their time in their indoor enclosure during the cooler months, but now with the warmer weather RJ is more active and enjoys being outside with both parents.

During the first four years, female orangutans will closely nurture their young.

The Metro Richmond Zoo now has six orangutans.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices