Metro Richmond Zoo Announces Birth of Baby Orangutan, RJ

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced a new addition to the zoo, a baby orangutan.

Multiple news outlets report the zoo announced Monday that RJ, a male orangutan, was born earlier this year to parents, Tasha and Rory. Officials say he weighed a healthy four pounds at birth and was named after his father.

Metro Richmond Zoo says RJ and his mother Tasha spent most of their time in their indoor enclosure during the cooler months, but now with the warmer weather RJ is more active and enjoys being outside with both parents.

During the first four years, female orangutans will closely nurture their young.

The Metro Richmond Zoo now has six orangutans.