Bill to Allow Children to Use Medical Marijuana Oil Passes Del. House

DOVER, Del. – A bill that would allow children suffering from seizures to be treated with medical marijuana oil is awaiting the governor's signature.

After a 40-0 vote in the House Thursday, the bipartisan measure known as “Rylie's Law” has now cleared both chambers unanimously.

If signed into law, the bill would expand the state's medical marijuana laws to allow physicians to certify the use of cannabidiol oil to treat juveniles who have intractable epilepsy, or epilepsy that does not respond to traditional drugs.

“I'm just very thankful for the bipartisanship,” said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Ernie Lopez. “At the end of the day it's about constituent driven bills; something that comes from the public when there's a need and being an elected official and answering that call.”

Janie Maedler is also thankful. She is the mother of the Rehoboth Beach nine-year-old for whom the bill is named. Maedler says Rylie is just one of many children whose quality of life will improve from the use of medical marijuana oil.

“It gives them a chance to get relief from their symptoms, their seizures and their debilitating diseases,” she said moments after the House vote. “Once the dispensaries open and the children start to get their prescriptions, I'm looking forward to getting some feedback and hearing the stories from families. I think that's when it's going to hit me and I'm going to feel like we made a huge accomplishment.”

Delaware's first medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open on June 26 in Wilmington.