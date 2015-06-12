Three Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Milford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Three Delaware men are behind bars on drug charges after a month-long investigation by Milford and Dover police.

Officers from the Drugs and Narcotics Division of the Milford Police Department, joined by others from the department and the Delaware State Police's Kent County Drug Unit, searched a home in the 400 block of South Walnut Street Wednesday night. Detectives say they seized a total of 598 bags of heroin, 6.8 grams of cocaine, a firearm and multiple prescription medications.

As a result, detectives arrested and charged Kevin Lewis, 57, and Landon Lewis, 25, at the residence. Police say that same night they arrested and charged Brian Finkbiner, 28, of Lincoln, after he was located in the parking lot of a local business in the 500 block of South Dupont Highway.

All three men were arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on cash bond, $47,000 for Kevin Lewis, $89,000 for Finkbiner and $60,000 for Landon Lewis.

Officers say Landon Lewis was also wanted out of the Milford Police Department for a separate incident. He was charged with felony failure to comply with a lease agreement after police say he leased property from a local rental business, failed to meet the leasing agreement and refused to return the property to the business. Detectives recovered that property also during the search warrant at the residence.

