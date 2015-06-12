Two Men Arrested For Weapons Following Ocean City Fight - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Men Arrested For Weapons Following Ocean City Fight

Timothy Butts, 16, West Virginia Timothy Butts, 16, West Virginia
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police arrested two West Virginia men for having a handgun and an assisted opening knife following a fight. 

According to police, an officer on uniform bicycle patrol saw two men fighting in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 17th Street June 6th at about 11:25 p.m. 

Officers quickly obtained Timothy N. Butts, 16, of Falling Waters, West Virginia and discovered that he had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. 

Police say another male at the scene, Cameron Douglas Borun, 20, of Martinsburg, WV had an assisted opening knife. 

During the investigation, police say they determined Butts was the suspect in a similar incident that happened about an hour earlier in the area of 21st street and Baltimore Avenue where Butts showed the weapon during a fight. 

Butts was charged as an adult with minor in possession of a firearm, having a handgun on his person, two counts of first degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm in a violent crime. 

Borum was charged with possession of an assisted opening knife. 

Both were seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner. Butts was released after posting $10,000 bond and Borum was released on personal recognizance. 

