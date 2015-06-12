Rep. Sarbanes Says He Won't Run for US Senate Posted: Friday, June 12, 2015 3:11 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 12, 2015 3:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes says he won't run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be open when Sen. Barbara Mikulski retires.



Sarbanes said in a statement Friday that he has decided to run for re-election to his seat in the House, after giving careful consideration to a Senate bid.



Sarbanes, a Democrat, has represented Maryland's 3rd Congressional District since 2007.



Mikulski's announcement in March that she would not seek re-election in 2016 has generated interest from other House members in a rarely open Maryland Senate seat.



Rep. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Donna Edwards are running for the seat. Other House members from Maryland have been weighing a run for the Democratic nomination for Senate. They include Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Elijah Cummings and John Delaney.

