Rep. Sarbanes Says He Won't Run for US Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes says he won't run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be open when Sen. Barbara Mikulski retires.

Sarbanes said in a statement Friday that he has decided to run for re-election to his seat in the House, after giving careful consideration to a Senate bid.

Sarbanes, a Democrat, has represented Maryland's 3rd Congressional District since 2007.

Mikulski's announcement in March that she would not seek re-election in 2016 has generated interest from other House members in a rarely open Maryland Senate seat.

Rep. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Donna Edwards are running for the seat. Other House members from Maryland have been weighing a run for the Democratic nomination for Senate. They include Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Elijah Cummings and John Delaney.

