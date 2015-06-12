Tanker Truck Overturns in Greenwood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Tanker Truck Overturns in Greenwood

(Photo: Delaware State Police) (Photo: Delaware State Police)
GREENWOOD, DE - Delaware State Police say an overturned tanker truck in Greenwood closed off a road for several hours Friday morning.

Trooper say the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday as 62-year-old William W. Dewey, of Seaford, was driving a 2009 Kenworth tractor trailer eastbound on Fawn Road, east of Sugar hill Road, when a deer reportedly crossed in front of the vehicle. Police say Dewey swerved to the right to avoid the animal, and ran into a ditch on the side of the road, causing both the tractor and the fully-loaded water tanker to overturn in a field.

Police say Dewey was properly restrained. He was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released with non life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Dewey was not cited for the crash.

Police say Fawn Road between Sugar Hill Road and Long Branch Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and the truck was emptied and up-righted.

