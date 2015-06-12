Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Delmar

Md.- Police arrested a man for attempted murder after officers say he ran over someone with his car in Delmar.

It happened on June 8 at the Gordy Tiger Mart in Delmar, Md. Police say they responded to calls a person had been run over by an unknown male driver who fled the scene.

Police say the victim sustained numerous injuries and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. The victim was treated and released.

According to police, further investigation revealed the identity of the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Gregory Allen Lassiter, Jr. of Delmar, Del.

Delmar Police obtained a warrant for Lassiter, who was later arrested with the assistance of the Maryland State Apprehension Team.

Lassiter is being held in Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.

He is charged with attempted 1st-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and theft less than $100.