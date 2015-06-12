AAA: Md. Drivers Paying $2.73 per Gallon Posted: Friday, June 12, 2015 10:48 PM EDT Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Motorists in Maryland are paying a penny more at the pump when compared with a week ago.



AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday in a report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland was $2.73, up from $2.72 a week ago.



The price of gas in the state is 6 cents below the national average of $2.79.



The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in cities around the state includes $2.72 in Baltimore, $2.66 in Cumberland, $2.69 in Hagerstown and $2.58 in Salisbury.



Motorists in the state are paying 90 cents less per gallon than at this time last year when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.63 per gallon.

