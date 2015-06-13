Baltimore Unrest has Affected Surveillance Video Storage

BALTIMORE (AP) - A newspaper says Baltimore's decision to save surveillance footage of Freddie Gray's arrest and the unrest that followed has significantly reduced the storage capacity of some cameras on the city's closed-circuit system, shrinking the time police have to save footage to help with other criminal investigations.

Media outlets report that capacity on some of the city's 700 cameras has been reduced from 28 days to three. That means the CitiWatch footage will be erased after 72 hours unless police save it. Other cameras' capacity has been reduced to a lesser degree.

A spokesman for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake says officials examined all options and decided cutting some cameras' retention capacity was the best. Spokesman Kevin Harris says other options like copying the information was deemed not feasible for now.