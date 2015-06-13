Teen Charged in OC Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Charged in OC Robbery

Posted:
Christian Gill, 16, Hagerstown Christian Gill, 16, Hagerstown
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police arrested a teen in connection to an armed robbery.

Police say the incident happened on June 10 around 2:20 p.m. near 27th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Responding officers say a group of people reported they were the victims of an armed robbery inside a motel on 27th Street.

Police say the victims reported a male suspect, who was with a group of people, displayed a handgun and demanded money from each of the victims, who all resisted.

According to police, the suspect and group then fled to a nearby hotel at 26th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

With assistance from the victims, police say officers were quickly able to determine which room the group had fled to and detained five individuals.

The primary suspect in possession of the handgun was later identified as Christian S. Gill, 16, of Hagerstown, Md.

Police say a search and seizure warrant was later executed on the hotel room. Police say they found a pellet gun, clothes matching the description of the suspect, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the investigation later revealed the incident was a drug related robbery.

Ocean City police have charged Gill as an adult. His charges include armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault and theft of less than $1,000.

Gill was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was initially transferred to the Worcester County Jail on $250,000 bond. After a bond review, he is now being held without bond.

