1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Del. State Park

LEWES, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police and the Delaware Natural Resources Police are seeking witnesses in a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man at a state park.

Police say Wyatt Neumann was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Cape Henlopen Drive in Lewes at about 8 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and fell off the motorcycle, striking his head on the pavement. Police say Neumann was not wearing a helmet and received a serious head injury. He later died at the hospital.