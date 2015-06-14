Man Arrested After Shooting BB Gun at Hotel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested After Shooting BB Gun at Hotel

Posted: Updated:

EASTON, Md. - Easton Police arrested a man Saturday after responding to a suspect shooting a high powered rifle. 

Police were dispatched to the Days Inn at 7018 Ocean Gateway to find 22-year-old Miguel Angel Gonzalez Jr. of Ridgley walking towards them with a rifle. They soon discovered it was actually a powerful B.B. gun which had enough charge to break thick glass.

According to police, they determined Gonzalez was upset about a job he conducted for Days Inn and accused them of underpaying him. He used the B.B. gun to break the glass to the front office, causing the clerk to fear for his life and hide under the desk.

Police say Gonzalez also shot the window of a rental room.

Gonzalez is charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is being held on $15000 bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

