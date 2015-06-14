Boy Shoots Himself in Foot Posted: Sunday, June 14, 2015 5:45 PM EDT Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot.



The child was wounded around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in west Baltimore. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stable. Police haven't provided additional details about the victim or how the child obtained a gun.



Police are also investigating a homicide, the 15th in the city in the month of June. Police say the 49-year-old male victim was fatally shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in northeast Baltimore.



That follows a record 42 slayings last month. The city has experienced a spike in homicides and violent crime in the nearly 2 months following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Six officers have been charged in Gray's death, which led to civil unrest.



