Boy Shoots Himself in Foot

 BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police say a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot.
    
The child was wounded around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in west Baltimore. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stable. Police haven't provided additional details about the victim or how the child obtained a gun.
    
Police are also investigating a homicide, the 15th in the city in the month of June. Police say the 49-year-old male victim was fatally shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in northeast Baltimore.
    
That follows a record 42 slayings last month. The city has experienced a spike in homicides and violent crime in the nearly 2 months following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Six officers have been charged in Gray's death, which led to civil unrest.

