Girl Drowns in Retention Pond Posted: Sunday, June 14, 2015 5:46 PM EDT Posted:

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl drowned in a retention pond after she wandered away while attending a private gathering.



New Castle County paramedics say they were called to the George Wilson Community Center in Newark early Saturday evening. Firefighters were already on the scene performing CPR on the girl.



According to the paramedics, firefighters and people attending the event had gone into the water searching for the girl, and two firefighters pulled her out. They performed CPR, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.



Newark police are investigating the incident.







