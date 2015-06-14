Man Robbed Near Bus Stop in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - State police say a man was robbed as he walked toward a bus stop near Rehoboth Mall in Rehoboth Beach.

Police say the robbery occurred on Saturday morning. Police say the 32-year-old male victim was walking along Airport Road when a man grabbed him from behind.

Police say another man then approached and pointed a gun at the victim. Both went through the man's pockets and took cash.

Police say the armed man fled on foot, while the other man left in a vehicle.

The victim wasn't injured. Police have not identified any suspects.