At Least 20 Hurt when Tractor Pulling Train Cars Overturns

CLINTON, Md. (AP) - Authorities say at least 20 people were taken to hospitals after a tractor pulling train-like cars overturned at a park in Clinton.

Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady says none of the injuries were serious. Brady says that while the tractor overturned, the train cars did not. However, he says the adults and children on board had a "turbulent" ride down a hill.

Brady says 30 people were riding the train when the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Cosca Regional Park.

The vehicle has wheels and was not riding on a track. Police are investigating what caused it to overturn.

