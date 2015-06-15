Virginia to Launch Online High School in Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Education is launching a pilot program in the fall that will allow students to earn a high school diploma without stepping inside a classroom.

The department says 100 students will be accepted on a first-come basis. If the pilot is successful, it could be opened to more students.

Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle tells The Daily Progress that the program will have all of the credits and electives for students to graduate.

Delegate Dickie Bell is a proponent of virtual education. But the Staunton Republican says he's disappointed with several aspects of the program.

Bell tells The News Virginian that there shouldn't be an enrollment cap. He also says the program should be open to K-12 students.