1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Shooting in Danville; No Suspects

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - Danville Police say a shooting has left one man dead and two others hurt.

28-year-old Cedric Wade Carter of Danville was shot Saturday just before 3 a.m. When authorities arrived, they pulled over a car they believed was fleeing the scene.

Authorities found Carter at a nearby house, lying in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

Police found two other gunshot victims nearby and took them to Danville Regional Medical Center. They have since been released from the hospital.

Danville Police Chief Philip Broadfoot says no charges have been filed yet. He says his department is still trying to piece together what happened.

It is unclear if the victims and shooter knew each other.