DSP Searches for Magnolia Shooting Suspect

 MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police are searching for a man who they say shot one man and assaulted another Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 300-block of Marshview Terrace in Magnolia. Troopers say 19-year-old Denzel Braker, of Dover, was involved in an altercation with a 20-year-old man during a party at a home. During the altercation, state police say Braker pulled out a handgun and assaulted the 20-year-old. Troopers say Braker then shot a 30-year-old man before driving away in a gold Chevrolet Suburban bearing Delaware registration PC419746.

Both victims were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Delaware State Police detectives have obtained warrants charging Braker with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, and four counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree. Braker is described as a black male. He is 5'10" tall, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

State police say Braker is considered armed and dangerous and they ask you to call 911 immediately if you see him.

Information may also be provided by contacting Detective Michael Weinstein at 302-741-2813, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

