One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Frederica

FREDERICA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person injured late Sunday morning in Frederica.

Police said the initial investigation has determined that the crash happened shortly before noon, as 30-year-old Michael T. Welch, of Magnolia, was operating a 2011 Buick Regal and traveling in a westbound direction on Barretts Chapel Road, just east of Buffalo Road. As Welch slowed his vehicle in order to make a turn into a driveway, police said the rear of his car was hit by the front of a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being operated by 52-year-old Robert T. Blackburn, of Milford, and which was also traveling westbound on Barretts Chapel Road behind the Buick.

Blackburn, who police said was wearing a DOT compliant helmet at the time of the crash, was removed from the scene by Delaware State Police helicopter (Trooper 4) and transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said Welch, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.