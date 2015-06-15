Denton Commercial Building Fire Ruled Accidental - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Denton Commercial Building Fire Ruled Accidental

Posted:
DENTON, Md.- Authorities say a short in an electrical box sparked a weekend fire that caused $180,000 in damage to a commercial storage building in Denton. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported by a passerby shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at the 80-foot by 60-foot one story wood frame structure owned by Calwey, Inc., and located at 10187 River Landing Road. 

It took 45 firefighters from the Denton, Easton, Ridgely, Greensboro, Goldsborough, Queen Anne's and Hillsboro volunteer fire companies approximately half an hour to get the fire under control. 

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $80,000 in damage to its contents, authorities said. 

The fire has been ruled accidental.

