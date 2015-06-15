Two Arrested, One Sought in Connection With Assault of Laurel Woman Posted: Monday, June 15, 2015 11:26 AM EDT Updated: Monday, June 15, 2015 11:39 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with the weekend assault and robbery of a Laurel woman.



Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of Woolford Street for an assault complaint. Police said a 41-year-old woman told them she was assaulted by armed subjects who took her purse when attempting to buy crack cocaine.



According to police, officers responded to the home and determined the suspects were inside, refusing to leave. Police established a perimeter around the home. A short time later, Damajcza J. Butts, 20, of Seaford, surrendered to police. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Seaford Police Department's Tactical Team entered the home and took another suspect into custody without incident, Joseph W. Olson, 25, of Stevensville, Md.



According to police, detectives recovered a BB gun, drug paraphernalia and several items belonging to the victim inside of the home.



The victim was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was treated for several cuts and released.



Butts and Olson were charged with robbery, assault, conspiracy and resisting arrest and each was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute on $33,000 cash bond.



Police have issued warrants for Tequilla M. Robinson, 18, of Seaford. She is wanted for robbery, assault and conspiracy.



