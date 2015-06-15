Two Arrested, One Sought in Connection With Assault of Laurel Wo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrested, One Sought in Connection With Assault of Laurel Woman

Posted: Updated:
Damajcza J. Butts, 20, of Seaford Damajcza J. Butts, 20, of Seaford
Tequilla M. Robinson, 18, of Seaford. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest. Tequilla M. Robinson, 18, of Seaford. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.
SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with the weekend assault and robbery of a Laurel woman.

Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of Woolford Street for an assault complaint. Police said a 41-year-old woman told them she was assaulted by armed subjects who took her purse when attempting to buy crack cocaine.

According to police, officers responded to the home and determined the suspects were inside, refusing to leave. Police established a perimeter around the home. A short time later, Damajcza J. Butts, 20, of Seaford, surrendered to police. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Seaford Police Department's Tactical Team entered the home and took another suspect into custody without incident, Joseph W. Olson, 25, of Stevensville, Md.

According to police, detectives recovered a BB gun, drug paraphernalia and several items belonging to the victim inside of the home.

The victim was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was treated for several cuts and released.

Butts and Olson were charged with robbery, assault, conspiracy and resisting arrest and each was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute on $33,000 cash bond.

Police have issued warrants for Tequilla M. Robinson, 18, of Seaford. She is wanted for robbery, assault and conspiracy.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices