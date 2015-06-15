BWI Announces Plans for Full-service, On-site Airport Hotel

BALTIMORE (AP)- BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has announced that it is planning for a full-service, on-site hotel that would provide convenient access to the airport terminal.



The airport released a statement on Monday that it is seeking proposals from qualified firms for the design, financing, construction and operation of the hotel.

Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean says none of the hotels in the BWI hotel district are within reasonable walking distance to the terminal.

Dean says the airport would not provide any funding for the development of the hotel.

The hotel would be located adjacent to the airport's hourly parking garage and is expected to offer between 200 and 250 guest rooms, as well as meeting spaces, local food and beverage offerings, an upscale restaurant and other amenities.