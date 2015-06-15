Firefly Music Festival Sells Out

By Rebecca King

DOVER, Del.- A tweet from Firefly organizers on Friday announced that the music festival has sold out for the first time since the event started in 2012.

The festival is expected to host approximately 90,000 attendees this weekend.

Firefly Music Festival also announced Monday that StubHub, the world's largest ticket marketplace, will now serve as the official secondary source to purchase four-day passes.

Representatives say StubHub has seen a 500 percent increase in pass demand for this festival after its four years of growth.