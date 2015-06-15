Teen Charged with Fatally Stabbing 2 Men During Fight - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Charged with Fatally Stabbing 2 Men During Fight

Posted:
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Fredericksburg police have charged a 15-year-old boy with fatally stabbing two men during a fight in a parking lot.

Police spokeswoman Natatia Bledsoe says the teenager is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 28-year-old Anthony Carter of Albany, Georgia, and 30-year-old Mac Hughes of Portsmouth.

The boy was with a group of teenagers who fought with a group of adults outside a restaurant at the Greenbrier Shopping Center. Bledsoe says the fight began around 2:10 a.m. Sunday as an argument and then escalated.

She says the two groups didn't have any prior acquaintance.

A 30-year-old Stafford man also was stabbed Bledsoe says he remains hospitalized.

She says none of the stabbing victims were armed. 

