1 Dead, 2 Others Injured in Hurlock Accident

(Photo: Eastern Shore Breaking News via Facebook) (Photo: Eastern Shore Breaking News via Facebook)
HURLOCK, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Hurlock.

According to Assistant Fire Chief RJ Helmer, of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Route 307 at Clark Canning House Road between a passenger car and a tractor trailer. Helmer says there were two adults and one child in the car and one of the adults died from injuries sustained in the accident. Helmer adds that the other two passengers were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma, but no word on their condition.

Helmer did not released the condition of the driver of the tractor trailer. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Police say the roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

