Updated: 5 Injured in Pocomoke Crash

, Md.- Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Pocomoke City.

Maryland State Police said that at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a Ford Mustang, driven by 27-year-old Melanie Fenton of New Church, Va., was stopped along northbound Route 113 just south of Lambertson Road. Troopers said Fenton tried to make a left turn into the media across two lanes of traffic she was hit in the driver's side by a Chevrolet Express.

Fenton was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for her injuries. Her three passengers: 24-year-old Jenny Wheeler, of New Church; 22-year-old Jeffrey Young, of Pocomoke City; and a 10-year-old Pocomoke City girl, were taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Express, identified as 25-year-old Thomas Messick, of Salisbury, was also taken to PRMC with minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against Fenton.