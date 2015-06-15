Dover Police Seize Package Containing $250K in Heroin

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Washington man has been arrested after Dover Police seized a package containing about $250,000 worth of heroin.

Dover Cpl. Mark Hoffman says 24-year-old Julio Fuentes of Pasco, Washington was arrested as part of an investigation that concluded on Friday.

Police say Fuentes tried to receive a package containing over 1,000 grams of heroin.

The investigation was conducted by the Dover Police Department Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, in conjunction with the Delaware State Police Drug Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fuentes has been charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Fuentes was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, in lieu of a $70,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney.