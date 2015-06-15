Police Make Arrest After Standoff in Felton

FELTON, Del. (AP) - State police say they arrested a man who's wanted on numerous warrants after a two-hour standoff at a home in Felton.

Police say there's no indication that 41-year-old Dennell Harrison was armed during the standoff, and no weapons were recovered from the home. No one was injured.

Police say they arrived at the home early Monday afternoon to try to arrest Harrison. Police say he refused to come outside. Tactical units were sent to the scene, and several homes were evacuated as a precaution. Harrison was arrested about two hours later.

Police say a 27-year-old woman and three children were inside the home during the standoff.

Harrison was wanted on charges including offensive touching, theft and burglary.