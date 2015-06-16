Delaware gets Conditional Approval for State Health Exchange

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials have received conditional approval from the federal government to switch to a state-run health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

While receiving approval Monday, officials cautioned that a final decision on moving to a state-run exchange has not been made.

Delaware currently is one of seven states that operate exchanges with the help of the federal government, including using the federal web portal to enroll people.

Delaware officials say one reason they submitted the plan is the uncertainty surrounding a U.S. Supreme Court case challenging federal insurance subsidies in 34 states without their own marketplaces.

But Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf said Monday that there were other reasons the state decided to submit a plan for its own exchange.