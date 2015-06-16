Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in 3 Deaths by Fire

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) - A Delaware City man has been found guilty of reckless manslaughter in the fire-related deaths of his girlfriend and two children in 2010.

29-year-old Travis Jones was found guilty Monday, although not on the murder and arson counts he was originally charged with. 19-year-old Teyonna Watts and the couple's two daughters, 3-year-old Breyonna Watts and 7-month-old Jordan Watts, all died of smoke inhalation Oct. 4, 2010 after a fire in their home.

Jones was arrested in 2013. Authorities say he was upset over his girlfriend's affair, which led to a fire. It is unclear what sparked the blaze.

Prosecutors were unable to convince the jury Jones intentionally started the fire.

Jones will be sentenced in September.