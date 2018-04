Worcester Board of Ed to Make Decision on Teacher Salaries

, Md.- The Worcester County Board of Education will decide whether teachers will get pay increases during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.County school officials will hold the open session at 12:30 p.m. inside the Board Meeting Room at the Board of Education's Central Office in Newark, Md.The board is slated to ratify a negotiated agreement with the Worcester County Teachers Association and the Worcester County Educational Support Personnel Association as decisions about the FY 2016 budget are made.A board spokesperson said the county approved a $98.9 million budget for the FY 2016. The board hoped for $102.2 million to fund salary increases for teachers.Members of the Worcester County Commissioners recently told WBOC that there was no room in the budget for a $4 million increase because the county has a $22 million deficit.

The board will now have to decide if it will make room to fund the increases.