Worcester Board of Ed to Make Decision on Teacher Salaries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester Board of Ed to Make Decision on Teacher Salaries

Posted: Updated:
NEWARK, Md.- The Worcester County Board of Education will decide whether teachers will get pay increases during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

County school officials will hold the open session at 12:30 p.m. inside the Board Meeting Room at the Board of Education's Central Office in Newark, Md.

The board is slated to ratify a negotiated agreement with the Worcester County Teachers Association and the Worcester County Educational Support Personnel Association as decisions about the FY 2016 budget are made.

A board spokesperson said the county approved a $98.9 million budget for the FY 2016. The board hoped for $102.2 million to fund salary increases for teachers.

Members of the Worcester County Commissioners recently told WBOC that there was no room in the budget for a $4 million increase because the county has a $22 million deficit. 

The board will now have to decide if it will make room to fund the increases.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices