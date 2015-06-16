New Rules on Ocean City Boardwalk for Street Performers

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Street performers on Ocean City's boardwalk will now have to adhere to new rules due to the decision of the town council.

The council voted unanimously Monday night with three new ordinances with hopes they will decongest the boardwalk and make it more enjoyable for all.

The new ordinances will forbid street performers from performing past 1 a.m. and using props over 5 feet tall. And starting July 27, performers will be required to sign up each week and weekend at city hall to reserve their spots.

The schedule will be in effect from May through September.