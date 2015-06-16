Former Ravens Cheerleader Pleads Guilty to Rape

, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader and the ex-wife of a prominent Maryland energy executive has pleaded guilty after being charged with having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Forty-eight-year-old Molly Shattuck pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of fourth-degree rape, a felony that can carry up to 15 years behind bars. She made the plea in front of a Delaware judge just days before her trial was to begin.



Shattuck will also have to register as a Tier 2 (medium-risk) sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for mid-August.



Shattuck was indicted last year for rape, unlawful sexual contact and providing alcohol to minors. She pleaded not guilty.



Authorities say that Shattuck began an inappropriate relationship with the boy in Baltimore and that the two engaged in sexual activity at a vacation rental home in Bethany Beach, Delaware, over Labor Day weekend.