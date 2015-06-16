Biden Makes First Public Appearance Since Burying Son - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Biden Makes First Public Appearance Since Burying Son

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Joe Biden is making his first public appearance since burying his oldest son earlier this month.

Biden attended a White House event Tuesday to help announce pledges by major foundations and institutional investors to spend $4 billion on new technologies to reduce climate change pollution.

The commitments are from hundreds of organizations ranging from the Sierra Club Foundation to Goldman Sachs.

Biden's 46-year-old son, Beau Biden, Delaware's former attorney general, died of brain cancer at the end of May.

The vice president has stayed since then with family in Wilmington, Delaware.

He came to the White House last week for some private meetings and his regular lunch with President Barack Obama, but returned to Delaware each time.

Biden has an official residence in Washington.

