2 Arrested for Possession of 1,391 Bags of Heroin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Arrested for Possession of 1,391 Bags of Heroin

Officer Barrett and K9 partner Britt stand with the heroin seized (Photo: Dover Police) Officer Barrett and K9 partner Britt stand with the heroin seized (Photo: Dover Police)
Gary Stanley II (Photo: Dover Police, a picture of Ontara Stanley was not available) Gary Stanley II (Photo: Dover Police, a picture of Ontara Stanley was not available)
 DOVER, Del. - A Dover man and woman were arrested Tuesday for heroin possession after a K9 officer discovered nearly 1,400 bags of heroin in their vehicle.

Police say 30-year-old Gary Stanley II and Ontara Stanley were pulled over around 10:33 a.m. In the area of Barrister Place and South Little Creek Road for a broken windshield. Police say a further investigation led to the discovery of 1,391 bags of heroin, for a total weigh of more than 20 grams. 

Police say both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody. They area charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin with aggravating factor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

