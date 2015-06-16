Salisbury Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Sex Charges Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 7:03 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 4:54 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Harry Solomon Jones

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is facing kidnapping and sex charges following accusations that he held a woman against her will for several days.



At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call for service to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Keyes Lane in Salisbury, to investigate a reported abduction.



Responding deputies said they met with the injured 37-year-old victim who alleged she had been held against their will at a home on Keyes Lane.



According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim identified the suspect as 59-year-old Harry Solomon Jones, of 6729 Keyes Lane in Salisbury. Deputies located Jones a short time later and took him into custody.



A neighbor of Jones says he had no idea a woman was being held captive but he isn't surprised to here of Jones' arrest.



"When I pulled up all I saw was cops putting handcuffs on him and putting him in the car. I didn't see anything else. It doesn't surprise me. He was just an odd person," Daniel Carter says.



Detectives with the Wicomico Bureau of Investigation who took over the investigation said they learned that during her term of imprisonment her movement was restrained and she was physically and sexually assaulted by her attacker. The victim was able to escape the home, and fled to Old Ocean City Road for help, where she was located by a citizen who assisted in contacting police. According to investigators, the woman said she had been detained in the home since Saturday, June 13. She was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.



Detectives said an execution of a search and seizure warrant at Jones' home led to the discovery of evidence that corroborated the facts provided by the victim.



Jones has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, first-degree sex offense, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense-sex contact, two counts of attempted first-degree sex offense, attempted first-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and perverted practice. He is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.



This investigation was assisted by the Wicomico Bureau of Investigation, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County State's Attorney Office.



