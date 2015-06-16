Delaware Lawmakers Eye Higher Campaign Contributions Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 10:47 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - House lawmakers have postponed a vote on a bill that would raise the limits for campaign contributions to Delaware political candidates.



Lawmakers removed the bill from the agenda after meeting Tuesday afternoon.



The legislation raises the individual contribution limit for candidates for statewide office from $1,200 to $2,000 per election period.



For non-statewide candidates, the contribution limit would increase from $600 to $1,000 per election period.



The bill also raises the limit for political party contributions to state House candidates from $3,000 to $5,000. That's on par with the current limit for Senate candidates. The limit for individual contributions to a political party would go up from $20,000 to $30,000.



The legislation would also exempt political parties' postage costs from counting as contributions.

