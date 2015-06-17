Former Delaware Prosecutor Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Delaware deputy attorney general will spend 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

The News Journal reports 35-year-old Daniel Simmons was sentenced Tuesday in New Castle County Superior Court. He must also serve six months in home confinement followed by two years of probation. Simmons must also register as a sex offender.

In March, Simmons, who worked in the Justice Department's misdemeanor trial unit, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape.

Police say Simmons, college student Matthew T. Coogan and the boy had sex last year in an encounter arranged through the social media app called Grindr.

Coogan is awaiting trial in July on charges of sexual solicitation and conspiracy.

Last month the Delaware Supreme Court issued an order disbarring Simmons.