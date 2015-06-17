Virginia Man Arrested After Pit Bull Dies in Heat Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 5:27 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 5:27 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - A Henrico man has been arrested after police say he locked a dog in a crate in the sweltering 92 degree heat, causing it to die of heat exposure.



A neighbor called police 11 a.m. Saturday reporting the disturbing sight at a Henrico home. Police discovered a pit bull dead in the crate in the backyard.



Investigators say there was a bucket of water just out of reach of the crate. Police say a necropsy confirms the pit bull died of heat exposure. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Walter Wilson, who now faces misdemeanor animal cruelty.



Court documents show Wilson was found guilty in 2011 for inadequate care of an animal, not giving water or shelter. Wilson is scheduled to face the judge in August.

