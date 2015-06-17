Laurel Man Killed in Georgetown Area Crash Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 8:23 AM EDT Posted:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Laurel man is dead following a two-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday afternoon near Georgetown.



Troopers said the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. as 66-year-old Laurence T. Bell, of Laurel, was operating a 2011 Honda Civic westbound on Bridgeville Road (SR 18) and negotiating a slight left curve. Police said that meantime, 63-year-old James W. Adkins, of Harbeson, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Bridgeville Road and negotiating the same curve, when for unknown reasons, the Honda Civic crossed into the eastbound lane directly into the path of the Silverado. Police said both vehicles struck each other's front left area and came to rest in the roadway after impact.



Police said Adkins was uninjured in the crash.



Bell was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if he was properly restrained, police said.



The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident.



Bridgeville Road was closed for approximately two hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.