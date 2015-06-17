Trial Date Set for Dover Police Officer Charged with Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trial Date Set for Dover Police Officer Charged with Assault


Cpl. Thomas Webster IV Cpl. Thomas Webster IV
Lateef Dickerson is seen on dashcam footage in Dover, putting his hands up as an officer stands behind him with his gun out. (Photo: Dover Police Department) Lateef Dickerson is seen on dashcam footage in Dover, putting his hands up as an officer stands behind him with his gun out. (Photo: Dover Police Department)

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A trial has been scheduled for November for a Dover police corporal charged with assault.

A Nov. 30 trial has been set for Cpl. Thomas Webster IV, who is charged with second-degree assault. Last month, police released a 2013 dashcam video showing Webster kicking Lateef Dickerson in the face when he was on his hands and knees. Police say Dickerson, 30, was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.

Webster, 41, has pleaded not guilty. He has been suspended without pay and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

After a grand jury failed to indict Webster last year, the ACLU of Delaware sued the city and police department and recently requested records of communications between the Delaware attorney general's office and Dover city officials regarding the case.

